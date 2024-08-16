Our human community is increasingly disconnected from the natural world due to disruptive technologies, leading to a fracturing that challenges our sense of identity. It is crucial to confront the broader dynamics within our cultures that drive us toward greater integration with technology, moving us further away from our biological roots and our symbiotic relationship with the planet.

I invite you to join Jonathon Van Maren, Michelle Uriarau, Suzanne Vierling, and myself as we explore the intersections of the gender industry, transhumanism, and pornography.

This discussion may be unsettling, especially if you have long embraced narratives about human rights and special protections for those seeking refuge outside our sexed reality. Please persist through any discomfort. These conversations are essential. They may offer relief by clarifying the broader dynamics at play and emphasize the need for dialogue beyond currently acceptable boundaries.

Our mission is to expand the discourse on the many dangers associated with what is framed as a human rights movement, but which ignores our biological reality and perpetuates the normalization of harms.

We will examine how disruptive technologies, driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the World Economic Forum, and wealthy elites, are reshaping our self-perceptions and societal structures to align with advancing technologies.

We are being subjected to a form of trauma that fosters dissociation, with technology increasingly becoming a central part of our lives. Children are being conditioned to cement this dependence for future generations. As we resist these changes, we may find ourselves further entangled in narratives promoted by media conglomerates invested in a technological dystopia.

We were never meant to be alienated from the natural world or from one another, nor should we be bombarded with depictions of compulsive sexual activity that stray far from genuine intimacy, family creation, or healthy communities.

Men and women must come together. This is not a women’s issue so much as it is a human issue.

Reclaiming our humanity from the technological forces that reshape us requires facing these issues with clear eyes. We hope this conversation will serve as a starting point for that process.

Author and journalist, Jonathon Van Maren, writes for First Things, The American Conservative, and is a contributing editor for The European Conservative. He has written several books, and his work can also be found on the Substack platform and his YouTube channel.

Michelle Uriarau is a Maori activist and political commentator, working with Mana Wahine Korero, who seek to protect, preserve and uphold the sovereign authority of women, children, and Maori culture from 4th Industrial Revolution developments such as gender identity, transgenderism, transhumanism, and dehumanization which distorts and misrepresents our language, their genealogy, their biology, and their ancestry. You can find Mana Wahine Korero on Gettr.

Dr. Suzanne Vierling is a clinical psychologist and higher ed professional with a vision to preserve the institution of womanhood in the fourth industrial economy. Her website: drsuzannevierling.com

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

