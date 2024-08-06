By winter oak on August 5, 2024

Jennifer Bilek is a contemporary artist [1] and journalist who has led the way in challenging the transhumanist agenda being promoted by the global system.

Typically for an organic radical thinker, she finds no place for herself in the usual “political” categories used to restrict our understanding.

As she explains on her 11th Hour blog: “I have been on the left side of politics all my life, until now, where I find myself in a political wilderness, with no political home”. [2]

She recounts in a May 2024 interview that she grew her “sea legs” as a journalist during the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement in New York. [3]

Bilek wrote in 2018: “As an environmental activist who was deplatformed from a speaking venue by transactivists, in 2013 I developed curiosity about the power of this group to force this development”. [4]

She said that a year later, when Time magazine announced a transgender tipping point on its cover, she had already begun to examine the money behind the transgender industry.

Her conclusion, after years of detailed research, is that “transgender” is not a type of person but a conglomerate of political and corporate pressure, grooming the next generation for industrial body dissociation.

Synthetic sex identities manifested by elites in the medical-tech industry are conditioning the public to accept radical changes to human biology and our perceptions of ourselves as a species.

We are witnessing “a political coup of mammoth proportion” [5] staged by “an organized technological, religious cult with eugenicist underpinnings” [6] which is very closely linked to the biotech industry. [7]

The sudden and ubiquitous presence of the trans industry in our society is a major red flag, observes Bilek.

“When governments, across the Western world, international corporations, the largest international law firms, banks, religious organizations, educational institutions, right down to children’s grade schools, all adopt the same narrative, that contradicts what we know about something so fundamental to our biological reality, as our sexual reproduction, and our position within the natural world, you have to realize that something is very wrong”. [8]

The pursuit of profit inevitably plays a key role in the manufacture of this corporate-backed pseudo-movement, with gender ideology initiated by wealthy, influential individuals, families and banks. [9]

She notes in an article introducing her 2024 book of collected essays, Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: “The surrogacy and technological reproduction markets are already generating billions of dollars in steadily growing revenues. Collectively, they are projected to reach into the hundreds of billions by 2032”. [10]

Bilek’s work has involved identifying and exposing a number of the extremely rich families and individuals behind the gender industry.

She remarks that no one is more important than Martine Rothblatt, [11] a transsexual, transhumanist lawyer and entrepreneur, who authored the first ‘gender bill’ in the USA and “writes and speaks often about ‘transgenderism’ fertilizing the ground for transhumanism”. [12]

In August 2022 she exposed the dubious activities of the Pritzkers, one of the wealthiest families in America, namely “their plight to engineer the normalization of synthetic sex identities through funding of our medical, legal, cultural, military, educational, and other institutions”. [13]

Bilek reveals: “Yale University has been privy to a windfall of Pritzker cash and, subsequently, the creation of a growing program in manufacturing synthetic sex.

“The psychiatric community has been bought off by huge cash dumps from billionaires invested in the techno-medical and biotech industries, driving a religious cult through the media and all our institutions”.

A key element in this cult is the way in which the “left” has been fooled into cheerleading its tyrannical advance, thanks to “corporate marketing of the ideology as progressive”. [14]

This is particularly true of the current incarnation of the LGBTQ+ network, which is “working closely with the techno-medical complex, big banks, international law firms, pharma giants, and corporate power to solidify the idea that humans are not a sexually dimorphic species”. [15]

“LGB signals human rights. The supporting characters, T+, work to obscure the industry and technology behind the façade of human rights”. [16]

“Most people don’t realize how big, Big Pharma is, and that it is a global system. It is estimated by some to be bigger than the military. Big Pharma and Big Tech are operating this agenda and using the LGB human rights movement as both a cover and the site at which technology is usurping reproduction and human sexuality”. [17]

This “progressive” positioning of the industry has meant that attacks on Bilek have not come directly from the business interests she criticises, but from their proxies on the pro-trans left.

For instance, a 2023 smear piece on a left-wing French website absurdly claimed that Bilek’s opposition to the gender industry meant she had joined the “extreme right”. [18]

And the UK’s Freedom News, once an anarchist publication, announced that she was “a source of growing anti-semitic conspiracy theories”. [19]

Her decade of investigative journalism was dismissed as “a complexly developed conspiracy theory of a secret plan by Jewish billionaires to use ‘transgenderism’ as a plot to bring about a transhumanist immortality project and enslave humanity through technocapital”.

It turns out that this article was originally produced by an organisation linked to Big Pharma’s Wellcome Foundation; impact capitalism; Jewish “philanthropy” and Vanguard, a pillar of the Rothschilds’ global financial empire. [20]

Bilek has written of “the most extreme form of gaslighting I have ever seen perpetrated against the human population”, [21] and when asked in an interview why she thought there was such an effort to disallow and censor views like hers, she replied: “Profit and power. It really is that simple”. [22]

Bilek has been a source of inspiration for fellow orgrad thinker Silvia Guerini [23] and she, in return, has praised her Italian allies’ activism against the bio-tech industry. [24]

Like Guerini, and indeed Alexis Escudero, Bilek has warned of the alarming prospect of a future world without mothers.

“We are currently still a sexually dimorphic species but with research into ectogenesis, creating embryos in a dish, and large and small gametes from skin cells, there may come a time when we don’t ever need to copulate to reproduce and women will no longer gestate the species”. [25]

“The whole thrust of this agenda is really to move human reproduction to the tech sector”. [26]

“Reproductive sex is being deconstructed for the market: eggs, cervixes, hormones, breasts, wombs, etc. It is why women are being reduced to terms like chest feeders, birthing bodies, cervix havers, etc.” [27]

And, again alongside Guerini, she is concerned about the use of children to push through this assault on the natural life processes.

She writes: “Children are being groomed for this future. They are being indoctrinated in schools to the idea they can choose their sex and to see themselves as compartmentalized mix and match parts, vs whole biological systems attached to and sustained by the natural world.

“They are being taught about reproductive technologies and surrogacy in grade school, that some families are created via technology.

“They are being taught that they can transcend their human bodies and that sexuality is a smorgasbord of acts, having nothing to do with reproduction or intimate bonding, and they are being sexually traumatized into a state of dissociation”. [28]

The aim is “to create malleability in the next generation”, says Bilek, [29] and to “unmoor humanity from the biosphere and acclimate us to a more intimate connection with technology”. [30]

This is an incredibly dangerous process, she points out: “Once we open the door to accepting vast changes to human biology, that undermine the very definition of what it means to be human as a sexually dimorphic species, we have opened up a Pandora’s box for melding humans with technology and AI”. [31]

“We have reached the 11th hour. We need to decide if we will let go of our humanity in exchange for an elusive, illusive idea of a techno-utopia where we won’t die and we can cure, have and be everything we desire with technology – or, will we cleave to what is left of our humanity as technophilic elites invested in pharma, tech, AI, gene splicing, organ transplants, and genetic modifications that take us well beyond the realm of human, fight to extract it from us through the process of capital-driven colonization”. [32]

We face the real danger of being separated from the natural living world in favour of a “roboticized, virtual existence”. [33] This is “an issue of reality versus anti-reality”. [34]

The transhumanist mission to merge human beings with technology will lead to us being “changed forever” if we do not wake up fast, she says. [35]

“Transhumanism is the single most important thing to resist if we are to stop the deconstruction of our species”.

More than that, a big change of direction is needed for humankind, insists Bilek: “We must divest from tech and reinvest in the natural world, or we are just forestalling our inevitable destruction”. [36]

