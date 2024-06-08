I’m thrilled to announce, my book on the gender industry will be published by the courageous publishers at Spinifex Press, on July 2nd. Pre-orders can now be made.

In this thought-provoking collection of articles drawn from her blog, The 11th Hour, Jennifer Bilek delves into the intricate relationship between transsexualism, transgenderism, and transhumanism. She sheds light on how the push for perceived human rights for marginalized groups often obscures broader societal dynamics.

Jennifer Bilek traces the evolution of transsexualism from a personal fetish into an industry that commodifies human reproductive sex, particularly womanhood. This process divorces it from its biological roots and its connection to the environment, reducing human reproductive sex to medically and technologically manipulated components.

She highlights how young people are sold the notion of expressing themselves and alleviating feelings of dissociation through the purchase of these manufactured identities with the term ‘transgender’.

Through an exploration of the transhumanist movement, Bilek investigates how its proponents blur the boundaries between humanity and mechanization. Society is undergoing a profound transformation away from the biological realities of reproductive sex, driven by emerging technologies that shape children's perceptions of their bodies from an early age. The narrative of gender identity transcendence exploits their vulnerability, pushing them toward an increasingly medicalized future.

Her thorough analysis exposes the technological and financial motivations behind a political agenda masquerading as a human rights movement. This agenda seeks to redefine reproductive norms and propel society toward a posthuman future, ultimately undermining womanhood and eroding women's rights.

Links for pre-orders can be found below. As ever, my sincerest gratitude for engaging in my work and sharing it.

