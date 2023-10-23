It was my great pleasure to speak with Jay Fantom of Story Box Podcast. He is telling the most wonderful stories, something we desperately need in the world. In our conversation we discuss what “tran$genderism” is, why we can’t stop talking about it, why it is being pushed so hard on us, and its impact on society, women and children.
