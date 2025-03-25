The future of human reproduction is increasingly technological, and gender ideology is one of the key elements shaping our acceptance of this transformation. It functions not just as a social movement, but as a highly effective marketing campaign, particularly targeting young minds. This forced ideological shift in people’s perceptions, is supporting the deconstruction of the male-female sex binary across various cultures and societal structures—legal, political, medical, and social—pushing for a world where reproduction no longer depends on the traditional roles of men and women.

Emma Waters, in her 2024 analysis of Silicon Valley's growing focus on reproductive technologies, highlights how artificial reproduction compartmentalizes marriage from sex, sex from procreation, conception from pregnancy, and pregnancy from motherhood. Motherhood itself is increasingly viewed as surrogate motherhood, where the surrogate becomes a nameless, sexless "gestational carrier."

In Silicon Valley’s pronatalism, a selective approach to reproduction is emerging, where wealthy elites invest heavily in technologies that enable the creation of genetically "superior" children—chosen for health, creativity, or other traits. Waters notes that in 2022 alone, $800 million was poured into fertility tech startups, with a focus not on addressing the U.S. birth rate decline but on curating the best possible offspring.

The intersection of these technologies with the sterilization of young people, particularly those with autism, other mental health conditions and vulnerabilities, in the name of an amorphous gender identity, speaks of something more sinister. This is not merely about macabre medical assaults on healthy reproductive systems in the name of identity, but about the commodification of human biology itself. Gender ideology, intertwined with these technological advancements in tech reproduction, and genetic engineering, is part of a larger system of state power and control—transforming reproduction into a marketplace and redefining biological reality.