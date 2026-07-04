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GabrielM
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So if--as Baroness Cass allegedly believes--there is "true trans", how is it to be distinguished from "false" or "not-really-trans-after-all"?

What tests of validity can be applied to "true" and "false" "gender identities" when even the concept of "gender identity" itself is disputed?

And where is the evidence from desisters and detransitioners?

No-one needs a spurious medical model beyond those making money from it.

The Conversion Therapy Bill is an especially worrying proposed addition to criminal law, where parents stand to be prosecuted for trying to protect their children from gender cult indoctrination.

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