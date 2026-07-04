The recent debates on puberty blocker trials and so-called ‘conversion therapy’ that took place within the UK Parliament, constitute a pincer movement that attacks reality, and threatens safeguarding within institutions and families. They also open the door for the proliferation of ‘Gender Clinics’ (the perfect oxymoron for a medical condition which is not one), and widespread prosecutions, including outside the health services, for non-adherence to the spurious notion of ‘affirmative care’.

Politicians, spurred on by false beliefs in sex change, and cowed by the capitulation of the medical establishment to a phenomenon they can barely describe in scientific terms, fell at the first hurdle, and are keen to press for legalization to advance the ‘trans’ cause. They have proved to be smitten by magical thinking and hubris about engineering the human condition.

Even critics of the worst extremes of the gender movement fail to think through the logic of what is happening and find themselves resorting to the medical model by theorizing that ‘trans’ children have an individual psychopathology that can be treated by physical interventions, or, depending on their view, that these children exhibit a unique psychology that must not be explored, even by professionals who adhere to ethical practice. I say theorizing, but in fact there is a dearth of any kind of rigorous theoretical thinking within medical or psychiatric circles, surrounding the promotion of what has become known, ironically, as the ‘true trans’ child. Furthermore, what is truly ironic is that Baroness Cass, the author of the report in her name, has doubled down on her desire for a trial of puberty blockers, and that despite all the advances since her report, has been reported to believe in the existence of children who are ‘true trans’.

The issue of puberty blockers and the demand for trials to see if taking these toxic drugs cause any harm to ‘gender incongruent’ children is the medical model in full play. Starting with a category error of treating social issues, beliefs, and group behaviors as if they could be studied under a microscope, the medical model expects that research, evidence gathering, diagnosis, and treatment will be a sufficient framework for what has proved to be a phenomenon of extraordinary width. As the courageous surgeon Joseph Chrystostom has demonstrated in his exposure of the brutalities of ‘gender surgery’ the medical establishment has displayed an unseemly hubris. We know things are bad when our medical professionals remain silent or get seduced by Big Pharma and vested interests. But worst of all they stop thinking creatively together and give up the opportunity of progressing medicine and psychiatry through open discussion of new phenomena in public health.

In fact, it took colleagues in professions outside the health bubble to point out that similar yet different imperatives were at work in schools and other institutions, through the concocted idea of ‘social transition’, a necessary arm of the project to engineer children’s bodies and minds in a new venture, through dissociation of mind and body and the creation of numerous unanchored identities. Central to this project is the denial of the differences between the generations, the denial that children are not adults, and the essential creation of a third type of human being, the ‘trans’ child.

When opposition becomes ‘Conversion Therapy’

To further the policing of this medically supported, transgender narrative, politicians in the UK have now drafted a proposed bill to ban the use of ‘conversion therapy’, known alternatively as ‘conversion practices’ in the proposed legislation. Whilst the term ‘conversion therapy’ is widely used, (presumably to associate it in people’s minds with psychiatry, psychology, and other professionally approved trainings that deal with mental health issues), the switch to an umbrella term should cause concern. Indeed, it may prove provocative enough to rally some professionals to the cause of having freedom to do their job within ethical limits, as they have always done. The political shift however does at least inform us in advance of what is to come. The intention is explicit - to extend the reach of possible criminals, who, whether medical professionals, psychotherapists, psychologists, teachers, social workers, community groups, or ordinary family members - will be imprisoned for telling the truth. These are dangerous times.

What next?

The insertion of the medical model into areas of social crisis serves to create unthinking passivity in swathes of the population and works in tandem with the financial and political ambitions that are afoot to create dissociation between bodies and minds. These forces pave the way, as intended, for destructiveness in the social fabric. As a model it is reductionist in nature through its widespread misuse of language within the health services, and new diagnostic labels that are meaningless when put under scrutiny, all the while being promoted in parliaments as an authoritative lens on what is happening on a grand scale to the bodies and minds of children.

What is utterly naïve is to imagine that children, already conditioned by unthinking adult projects and propaganda to think they can change sex, are suffering from a medical condition, solvable by extreme surgery and cross sex hormones. It is also naïve, and ultimately malicious, to view those objecting to drug trials, surgery, cross sex hormones, social transition, and a pernicious ban on discussion of these factors, as bigots and criminals who must be silenced. The medical model of describing the trans crisis will only lead to the further denial of sex as our essential nature as humans, especially through the reification of a muddled diagnosis of ‘gender dysphoria’, the building of ‘gender clinics’ and the wholesale promotion of experts within a new specialism ‘Gender Medicine’.

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June Campbell

June Campbell has a background as a social worker, academic, and psychoanalytic psychotherapist. She has published on many disparate topics, including Tibetan Buddhism, homelessness, the pandemic, the uncanny, and Scottish influences in psychoanalysis. Her clinical experience in the health service included 16 years as an individual and group psychotherapist for victims of sexual abuse, and extensive experience of working with paraphilic men. Now retired, she is a co-founder and administrator of ScotPAG, a Scottish organization of professionals in Education, Health, and Social Work who collectively challenge gender identity ideology.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.