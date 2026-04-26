If human eggs and sperm are removed from the bodies that produce them, do “male” and “female” still function as meaningful biological classes in the way we’ve always understood them?

And once reproduction is technologically managed, through surrogacy, donor gametes, or IVF, what exactly are we describing when we say “mother” or “father”?

Consider what is no longer rare, but routine:

*A child carried by one woman, conceived from the egg of another, fertilized by a man (known or anonymous): who is the mother?

*A child born to a male couple using a surrogate and an anonymous egg donor: who are the parents?

*If gametes are anonymous, what happens to lineage, to biological identity itself?

These are not thought experiments. They are the lived reality of a rapidly expanding fertility industry, built on technologies that now include not just IVF and surrogacy, but research into ectogenesis (the gestation of human life outside the body, already experimental in animals, though not fully realized for humans).

Technology Is Rewriting the Terms Of Human Reproduction

We are entering a phase where reproduction is no longer anchored in the union of two whole, sexed bodies. It is being disassembled into commodities:

Eggs.

Sperm.

Wombs.

Parent.

Each can now be separated, substituted, outsourced and commoditized.

Research is pushing even further:

Stem-cell-derived gametes: eggs and sperm created from ordinary cells

Uterus transplants, enabling gestation in bodies that did not evolve for it

Gene editing through CRISPR gene editing, with ongoing debate over heritable modification

None of this abolishes biological sex. But it does something more destabilizing: it renders sex increasingly unnecessary to reproduction itself.

That is a very different issue, with greater consequences.

Demand, Identity, and the Rewiring of Reproduction

There is another layer here that is rarely discussed directly: who, exactly, is this new reproductive infrastructure being built for, and why is demand expanding so quickly.