The phenomenon of gender identity has ushered us into a new era of pervasive influence with profound implications. It surpasses anything seen before, making Edward Bernays' theories on propaganda seem mild in comparison. Bernays couldn't have foreseen how the internet would amplify his concepts of manufacturing consent, via marketing, to a level akin to cult indoctrination on a mass scale.

I've had the privilege of collaborating with another artist, known as Skirt Go Spinny (SGS), to tell the story of the gender industry from another perspective. I believe that understanding our current state requires more than intellectual analysis; it demands humor, story, poetry, music, vision, and films that unveil the unsettling nature of what masquerades as human rights for the marginalized but is, in truth, a destructive cult undermining our humanity.

SGS takes us on a journey from Terasem, the transhumanist cult of Martine Rothblatt—a transsexual tech entrepreneur and lawyer whom I've dubbed a founding father of the transgender empire—to various religious cults that distort reality and challenge perceptions. Like other cults, Terasem promotes a belief that humans can transcend our biological existence. Named from the Greek "Earthseed," reminiscent of Octavia Butler's Parable of the Sower, Terasem espouses core tenets: Life has purpose, Death is optional, God resides in technology, and Love is paramount.

Share

Alongside feminists shedding light on the cult-like doctrine of gender ideology, SGS examines notorious cults like Heaven’s Gate, Jim Jones' People's Temple, the Manson Family, and NXIVM, revealing parallels with the gender industry.

While each of these cults is vividly portrayed in SGS's compelling film, the gender cult lacks a singular charismatic leader. Despite Rothblatt's Terasem doctrine being pivotal, its influence has spread through the technological and medical sectors to pervade all our institutions, via the LGBTQ+ political apparatus. The profitability of augmenting humanity beyond surface appearances, presented as progressive, is what fuels it. Technological advancements are reshaping our species, influencing our lifestyles and thoughts, even penetrating our genetic codes and DNA. They’re poised to redefine human reproduction and are conditioning children to believe they can transcend their biological sex, while erasing women in language and law. They are sowing dissociation from community, families, the bond children have to their mothers and the natural world.

Advocates for overthrowing biological reality through technology also argue for human rights for those who denounce their humanity, garnering support from governments, politicians, and legal entities. Rothblatt views AI as akin to human beings devoid of physical form and anticipates technological reproduction, to gestate future generations. His mentor, Ray Kurzweil of Google, with a female avatar, predicts marriages with robots soon, as well as a singularity. Elon Musk, through his Neuralink technology, not only aims to restore functionality for those with brain injuries, but also aspires to create superhumans.

It's worth contemplating whether "gender rights," advocating adoption of rights for an artificial human construct, are preparing us for a post-human future—a vision akin to a technocratic religious cult - and/or if these visions are leading us toward a catastrophe on par with the followers of Jim Jones.

Here is SGS’s amazing film in its entirety. I hope it impacts you and inspires you to action.

Share Jennifer’s Newsletter

You can find more of Skirt Go Spinny’s work here. I hope this project, and my research, inspires you to consider why our governments, corporations, prominent investment houses, and international law firms have all taken such an interest in the adult male fetish of transsexualism.

Please consider ordering my new book which is already trending #1 on in LGBTQ+ Demographic Studies new releases on Amazon.

If you’d like to support my research further, you may do so with a paid subscription or a donation (link), which helps me to continue my work. You can also support the work of @Skirt_Go_Spinny at her channel, by watching and liking her videos.