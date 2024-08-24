Over the past decade, there has been a surge in discussions about human reproductive sex being on a spectrum. Society remains deeply enmeshed in, and divided over, issues of rights and identity because this narrative was abruptly launched into society and goes against our very nature as a species. People undergoing medical assaults on their reproductive anatomy are being celebrated and portrayed as pioneers in the media, receiving special rights and protections due to their portrayed marginalized status. This is happening against a backdrop of multi-national corporate and financial support of people making this choice.
Meanwhile, the legal and social landscape is in turmoil as debates over medical attacks on children are being normalized, and women’s rights are positioned against, and infringed upon, by the idea that biological sex is not binary.
Behind the scenes, a powerful combination of technological, financial, and political forces is shaping a new narrative and legal framework to accommodate genetically and technologically augmented humans. This shift is altering our self-perception and distancing us from our biological roots, pushing us toward a virtual reality.
I recently had an insightful conversation with Zahra Sethna, host of the Collapse Life podcast. We delved into the underlying forces driving the transgender project, its connection to transhumanism, and the intricate web of politics, technology, and industry that supports it.
Our discussion explored the rise of transhumanist ideology and disruptive technologies, revealing how they influence the mainstream narratives framed as human rights advocacy for marginalized groups. We examined why the intersection of transgenderism and transhumanism often goes unreported by mainstream media and the role of the medical and tech industries in promoting gender ideology, especially among young people and children.
Why is the promotion of detachment from physical reality considered progressive? How did the concept of children being 'transgender' come about?
We addressed these questions and explored the impact of transhumanist thinking on human rights. The current shift in narrative about sexual reproduction and identity is paving the way for a revolution in reproductive technologies, aiming to eventually replace traditional human bonding, gestation, and reproduction.
The political and economic motivations behind spreading transgender ideology diverge sharply from genuine human rights concerns. Instead, they align with a cult-like vision for a post-human future, where human connections and the natural world are undermined.
In this emerging paradigm, both human motherhood and nature are being linguistically and legally deconstructed and colonized, with the aim of replacing them through technology. New technologies are rapidly advancing, with minimal ethical scrutiny, potentially rendering human reproduction obsolete without sufficient public discourse on their long-term implications.
Children are increasingly taught that their biological sex can be a technological choice and that their conception and development may be mediated by technology.
These emerging concepts and technologies, masked as human rights advancements, pose significant risks to humanity and warrant careful consideration.
Where are we going, or allowing ourselves to be led, and is it where we want to live?
The Collapse Life podcast, is a thinking person's guide to civilization in demise. Join Zahra Sethna as she hosts a diverse panel of experts to explore the multifaceted challenges of our civilization and the essential skills needed for survival and resilience. This series is dedicated to imparting adaptability skills, tips for thriving in uncertainty, and the unwavering grit required to withstand pressures in a turbulent society.
Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.
Hi Jennifer,
I love your brainwave on this issue. I think you're spot on that the trans agenda is the transhuman agenda.
There are two factors that need to be included for a deeper understanding of what is happening; I will outline them here and then prepare a more complete article.
I am proceeding from the theory that the background produces the effect in the foreground: that what we witness as visible is the product of what the ground is producing. Generally, we study the noticeable effect rather than the invisible underlying cause. When the underlying cause is present, humanity is susceptible to things that would not ordinarily be possible.
The first factor in gender dysphoria is the rising tide of hormone-disrupting chemicals. This effect was first documented in Silent Spring by Rachel Carson: the failure of eggs of songbirds to hatch was, soon after publication, was discovered by another scientist, Robert Riseborough, to be an endocrine-disrupting effect of DDT.
There are countless thousands of chemicals that do this, most of them containing metals and halogen elements. Think: fluoridation of water an fireproofing of kids clothing and plastic packaging and so on.
Reputable books have been written about this, but except for the occasional mention of “forever chemicals” in the news, it’s a kind of nonissue. The original endocrine disrupting forever chemical is dioxin. This is very closely related to DDT and PCBs, which are ubiquitous in breast milk and throughout the environment.
This hormone chaos is resulting in an underlying gender-disruption effect throughout the natural environment and is impacting humans and our feelings and behavior, all of which are mediated by hormones. So it’s not just propaganda that is creating the trans effect. The ground of natural sex and gender is being ripped out from underneath people. Then the propaganda takes hold, because people feel biologically resonant with what is being said, i.e., "yeah, I feel like that."
The second problem is the digital environment. This is also ubiquitous and surrounds us everywhere. On or offline does not matter; we are under the digital ocean. And in digital, there is no gender. Nobody has a body. We have a vast swath of the population who things that genderless digital eroticism (porn) is sex. There is very likely a biological hormone effect from the electrical fields, as well as exposure to the technology through use and ideation.
In digital, everyone is gender-neutral except for a little public relations dressing. And the experience of the dominant media environment of any time in history spills back into the physical environment, through state of mind and feeling.
There is another issue that plays right in. The intensity of digital media, the warp-speed effect of it all, causes people to recoil and quite often amputate parts themselves. The McLuhans, my teachers, described this as an “extend and amputate” effect. The media environment extends our consciousness, then it's so intense it must be chopped off.
This effect was present somewhat for TV and radio, but digital has driven it into hyperspace. What trans looks like to me, and I think to you, is a whole lot of amputation, secondary to mental and emotional chaos.
But instead of being metaphorical or in mind only (bad enough) people are following through by thinking they will feel better by chopping off their gender. Children, who until puberty can be a little bit dysphoric about gender as they are not oriented on sexual feelings, are suddenly having the ground prepared for them by overexposure to the digital environment, constant exposure to endocrine disruptors, and finally, being pushed over the edge by a propaganda campaign that, in a sense, gives the issue they are facing a name, and what is claimed to be a solution.
We must understand why trans, gender "correction" and all of that, are appealing if we are to understand them at all. The seemingly voluntary aspect of the problem must be grappled with: the sense of choice is the answer to actual experiences and sensations, not merely concepts.
This alleged solution ("gender reassignment") offers the promise of liberation from the binary nature of the body and its intense feelings, choices and responsibilities. It’s a feeling of relief from the deep paradoxes, pain and pleasure of being human in human bodies.
Then, this is meeting up with other agendas that, too, are fed by the same influences.
The McLuhans taught me: when you want to understand what is going on, study the ground. Then you will understand the figure.
