Over the past decade, there has been a surge in discussions about human reproductive sex being on a spectrum. Society remains deeply enmeshed in, and divided over, issues of rights and identity because this narrative was abruptly launched into society and goes against our very nature as a species. People undergoing medical assaults on their reproductive anatomy are being celebrated and portrayed as pioneers in the media, receiving special rights and protections due to their portrayed marginalized status. This is happening against a backdrop of multi-national corporate and financial support of people making this choice.

Meanwhile, the legal and social landscape is in turmoil as debates over medical attacks on children are being normalized, and women’s rights are positioned against, and infringed upon, by the idea that biological sex is not binary.

Behind the scenes, a powerful combination of technological, financial, and political forces is shaping a new narrative and legal framework to accommodate genetically and technologically augmented humans. This shift is altering our self-perception and distancing us from our biological roots, pushing us toward a virtual reality.

I recently had an insightful conversation with Zahra Sethna, host of the Collapse Life podcast. We delved into the underlying forces driving the transgender project, its connection to transhumanism, and the intricate web of politics, technology, and industry that supports it.

Our discussion explored the rise of transhumanist ideology and disruptive technologies, revealing how they influence the mainstream narratives framed as human rights advocacy for marginalized groups. We examined why the intersection of transgenderism and transhumanism often goes unreported by mainstream media and the role of the medical and tech industries in promoting gender ideology, especially among young people and children.

Why is the promotion of detachment from physical reality considered progressive? How did the concept of children being 'transgender' come about?

We addressed these questions and explored the impact of transhumanist thinking on human rights. The current shift in narrative about sexual reproduction and identity is paving the way for a revolution in reproductive technologies, aiming to eventually replace traditional human bonding, gestation, and reproduction.

The political and economic motivations behind spreading transgender ideology diverge sharply from genuine human rights concerns. Instead, they align with a cult-like vision for a post-human future, where human connections and the natural world are undermined.

In this emerging paradigm, both human motherhood and nature are being linguistically and legally deconstructed and colonized, with the aim of replacing them through technology. New technologies are rapidly advancing, with minimal ethical scrutiny, potentially rendering human reproduction obsolete without sufficient public discourse on their long-term implications.

Children are increasingly taught that their biological sex can be a technological choice and that their conception and development may be mediated by technology.

These emerging concepts and technologies, masked as human rights advancements, pose significant risks to humanity and warrant careful consideration.

Where are we going, or allowing ourselves to be led, and is it where we want to live?

Thanks for reading Jennifer’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it Share

The Collapse Life podcast, is a thinking person's guide to civilization in demise. Join Zahra Sethna as she hosts a diverse panel of experts to explore the multifaceted challenges of our civilization and the essential skills needed for survival and resilience. This series is dedicated to imparting adaptability skills, tips for thriving in uncertainty, and the unwavering grit required to withstand pressures in a turbulent society.

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

Your support for my work has been crucial and so appreciated. If you would like to continue supporting my research and analysis you can do so with a one off donation, by purchasing my book, or with a subscription to my substack. Thank you for your engagement.