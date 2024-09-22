Under the guise of a human rights movement, our bodies are under siege by the systems of transsexualism, transgenderism, and transhumanism. Contrary to mainstream belief, these are not types of humans; no one transitions their humanity—at least not yet. Instead, these systems work together to promote the illusion of such a transition, driven by profit and the agenda of human engineering.

"Defining sex as ‘a biological, immutable condition determined at birth by genitalia,’ disregards the internal, emotional experience of gender identity. It also denies acknowledgment of the transgendered community and strips us of our civil rights."

- Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (billionaire philanthropist, female impersonator, driving gender ideology globally)

“Once we realize that our essential sweetness is in our minds, and that each of us has unique life-path potential not fully tethered to a body-determined route, then it is as sensible to be transhuman as it is to be transgendered.”

- Martine Rothblatt (a multi-millionaire, female impersonator, tech guru, and author of the first “gender bill,” driving gender ideology globally)

“We are going to reform the gender recognition law to address specifically the situation for non-binary people”

- Petra de Sutter (Belgium Assistant Deputy Prime Minister and female impersonator, driving gender ideology globally)

I recently had the pleasure of discussing the corporate myth of “trans” with W.D. James on the Philosopher’s Holler podcast.

The mainstream population has been intentionally confused by the intertwined systems of transsexualism, transgenderism, and transhumanism. Together and separately, they form a confluence of power aimed at promoting dissociation from biological reality and a deeper melding of humanity with technology than we have previously seen. Through the escalation of the fetish at the root of transsexualism, driven by pornography, the internet, and fetishists’ coalition-building, we witness a rebranding of this fetish as transgenderism, marketed particularly to our youth. This dynamic presents us with an unsettling narrative of transcendence through castration.

No one truly transitions their humanity. The label "trans," when applied to a type of person, is a corporate myth—a product that is bought and sold. It is as synthetic as the Kardashian clan, existing purely as image. As a type of person, it is a spectacle, akin to a Hollywood production. This myth has been readily sold to Americans, who often desire to live in the cinematic worlds they see. "Trans" exists as a system intent on severing our last tether to the natural world: sex. It is a confluence of power masquerading under the banner of human rights, utilizing the term "gender" to confuse youth about their biological reality. Furthermore, it employs disorders of sex development to undermine the idea that we are a sexually dimorphic species, driven by wealthy men identifying as transsexuals, transhumanists, and their supporters.

In the podcast, I discuss the intersection of technological advancements that fuel this transhumanist myth—mass surveillance, data collection, the obliteration of privacy through confession culture, and the mainstreaming of fetishes.

As W.D. James notes, the human body has long been exploited for commercial gain, but the subsumption of the body by technology represents a new frontier in capitalism. We stand on the brink of a transformation where the breakdown of the sex binary could manifest a new virtual reality from this cult-like movement. Once the fringe of society is institutionalized and thrust into the market, it merges with reality, creating an alternate perception. Those driving this agenda are positioning it to usurp biology, and while many may find this implausible, the dangers posed by this pursuit are increasingly evident.

You can watch the interview here:

You can listen to the podcast here:

Writer, W.D. James is an Egalitarian, Anti-Modernist, philosopher ruminating on our contemporary conundrums. In his native dialect, a “holler “ can refer to a hollow (empty space), a yell, or a work song. He writes on the substack platform as Philosopher’s Holler.

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

Your support for my work has been crucial and so appreciated. If you would like to continue supporting my research and analysis you can do so with a one off donation, by purchasing my book, or with a subscription to my substack. Thank you for your engagement.