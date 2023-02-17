(*Jon Stryker is heir to a multi-BILLION dollar medical corporation, not multi-million).
Follow me as I dissect the wealthy, technophilic elites responsible for the gender industry, identity medicine, and their motives. I discuss the influence of the techno-medical complex on LBG corporatization and the continued efforts of the gender industry to deny t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.