Todays youth are being sold on transcendence from their sexed reality as progressive and they are buying it, as much as any cult abductee has ever bought into the dogma of a cult. This is not an organic phenomenon.

Technological advancements have allowed for a marketing campaign to be raised to a level of cult indoctrination. These new developments in advertising would make Edward Bernays’ ideas about controlling the populace with media propaganda seem tame.

As you will understand from my research, and from my many articles, and posts, gender ideology has been instituted by the wealthiest among us. The unrelenting corporate propaganda about a marginalized group of people who need our compassion and special human rights has been a brutal assault on our senses, and has led to an aggressive attack on young people’s bodies in a way that would have seemed unfathomable just two decades ago. Everyday this goes on we become more desensitized to it. Everyday, the news media keep telling us about “transgender people,” as if the concept of “transgender people” were established fact. If we don’t agree, we are not allowed to speak about it. We can argue all we want, lose friends over whether “trans people” should have this or that right, but if we step outside the box of allowable discourse and claim there is no such thing as “transgender people,” all hell breaks loose.

Every day too many of us go along with the lie that people can transcend their sex, or that they have the right to skew reality for the rest of us, because they feel uncomfortable in their bodies. We go along, to get along and as we do so, we further the entrenchment of this lie in our society, that it is ok for those who are clamoring to exist outside the borders of our sexed species, need special human rights that include medical assaults on their reproductive systems at the expense of taxpayers, and instituted as healthcare. We preface every critique with “I have nothing against ‘trans people,’ but…….”

“Transition” is a lie, the illusion, the construct in the marketing campaign.

We have been so bamboozled, so taken in with stories of people born in wrong bodies, and the idea we should be free to express our true natures, we can no longer assess what is going on right under our noses. Children are being carved up for a cult, specifically a technological, religious cult being perpetrated by the grand wizards of Silicon Valley attempting to create god with technology, and supported by the ever expanding medical industry feeding on profits and often lies. We are losing our tether to reality. It is not only children caught in the cults maw. Too many adults are brainwashed as well. We can’t protect children if we’re also in the cult. We must start to think critically about what is happening to us, so we can help ourselves and the kids.

Women are not being erased in society, language, and law, because a miniscule percent of the population have complicated feelings about their sexed bodies, and it’s ridiculous to think so. They are being erased because of advancements in tech reproduction that will render them obsolete.

As developments in technological reproduction advance rapidly beyond our focus, with surrogacy, cryopreservation of eggs and sperm, genetic engineering, synthetic hormones, IVF, womb implants for men, and ectogenesis, the concerns about how it will affect children’s social and psychological development lag far behind, because we are not having those conversations. Instead, we are having conversations about made up language: “gender dysphoria,” and marginalized adults who need to have medical assaults on their reproductive anatomy so they can feel like their true selves.

Children are being groomed to accept these advancements in technological reproduction that are upending our species. They are taught in grade school that they can choose their sex, because sex is no longer a whole biological system, connected to the natural world, but is being cut up into parts, for the tech repro market. Kids are also being taught about the tech reproduction market in their grade schools, all while women are being erased in language, and law and politicians refuse to state clearly that a woman is an adult human female. Children are being lured away from their parents.

The entirety of this rapidly introduced indoctrination that seeks to undermine our reality as a species, is to accommodate advances in reproductive technologies that will obliterate our sexed borders and send us into a posthuman stratosphere. Society is being overhauled to accommodate the changes, as are our perceptions about reality.

Adults have lost their grounding and must reclaim it. We must stop talking about “gender dysphoria,” “gender ideology,” “gender identity,” “gender expression,” and “gender non-conformity.” No one needs a medical assault on their healthy reproductive system to express their genuine self. This is a lie. We need to step out of the box of allowable discourse and start screaming from the rooftops about the tech usurpation of our human reproductive capacities to serve a rapacious market, and start calling out those who have an unquenchable thirst to conquer us all.

Share Jennifer’s Newsletter

I have collaborated with @Skirt_Go_Spinny, an anonymous content creator, and artistic savant, who critiques the gender industry, for this upcoming film (due to be released on July 10th). You can find more of her work here. I hope this 2nd clip of this project, and my research, inspires you to consider why our governments, corporations, prominent investment houses, and international law firms have all taken such an interest in the adult male fetish of transsexualism.

Please consider ordering my new book which is already trending #1 on in LGBTQ+ Demographic Studies new releases on Amazon.

If you’d like to support my research further, you may do so with a paid subscription or a donation (link), which helps me to continue my work. You can also support the work of @Skirt_Go_Spinny at her channel, by watching and liking her videos.