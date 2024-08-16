Jennifer’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Transgenderism, Transhumanism, Porn
Driving Human Dissociation
Aug 16
•
Jennifer Bilek
78
Share this post
Transgenderism, Transhumanism, Porn
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Transhumanism: capital-driven colonisation of the living
By winter oak on August 5, 2024
Aug 6
•
Jennifer Bilek
126
Share this post
Transhumanism: capital-driven colonisation of the living
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
July 2024
Transsexual Transhumanism
And the Colonization of Human Reproduction
Jul 20
•
Jennifer Bilek
196
Share this post
Transsexual Transhumanism
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
WRONG BODIES: A Castration Cult
The phenomenon of gender identity has ushered us into a new era of pervasive influence with profound implications.
Jul 13
•
Jennifer Bilek
186
Share this post
WRONG BODIES: A Castration Cult
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
Wrong Bodies, or Bodies Wronged?
The Gender Cult Has Abducted the Children
Jul 5
•
Jennifer Bilek
101
Share this post
Wrong Bodies, or Bodies Wronged?
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
55
June 2024
Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour
I’m thrilled to announce, my book on the gender industry will be published by the courageous publishers at Spinifex Press, on July 2nd.
Jun 8
•
Jennifer Bilek
115
Share this post
Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Connecting the Transhumanist and Gender Ideology Dots
When governments, across the Western world, international corporations, the largest international law firms, banks, religious organizations, educational…
Jun 6
•
Jennifer Bilek
100
Share this post
Connecting the Transhumanist and Gender Ideology Dots
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
May 2024
Inflection Point New Zealand: UNSILENCED
Uncovering the Gender Industry
May 18
•
Jennifer Bilek
149
Share this post
Inflection Point New Zealand: UNSILENCED
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
Interview with Jennifer Bilek
What is Driving the Gender Industry?
May 15
•
Jennifer Bilek
99
Share this post
Interview with Jennifer Bilek
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Sue Me for Blasphemy, but There is No “Trans” Community
The Technological Manipulation of the Human Mind
May 5
•
Jennifer Bilek
199
Share this post
Sue Me for Blasphemy, but There is No “Trans” Community
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
April 2024
Noho Tūturu, Noho Tangata/ Stay Real, Stay Human
by Michelle Uriarau
Apr 28
•
Jennifer Bilek
76
Share this post
Noho Tūturu, Noho Tangata/ Stay Real, Stay Human
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Dr. Miriam Grossman: Leading the Charge Against the Gender Industry and Privileged Activism
Photo credit: https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com/
Apr 17
•
Jennifer Bilek
169
Share this post
Dr. Miriam Grossman: Leading the Charge Against the Gender Industry and Privileged Activism
jbilek.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
© 2024 Jennifer Bilek
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts